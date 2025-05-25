Doha [Qatar], May 25 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule, who is leading an all-party delegation, on Sunday stated that the delegation received a positive response in Doha. She added that India is getting support from everywhere and the world stands with India.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "We had a good meeting in Doha. All our senior and learned MPs have expressed their views regarding the attack on India."

"We are getting support from everywhere, and the world stands with India in the fight against terrorism," she added.

Meanwhile, former MoS MEA V Muraleedharan stated that India and Qatar had a meaningful discussion on the Pahalgam attack. "We had a very warm, cordial, meaningful discussion with the Shura Council led by its Deputy Speaker. We discussed what happened in Pahalgam," he said.

Muraleedharan added that both sides agreed on the need to end terrorism. "We both agreed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations has to be put an end to," he stated.

The Deputy Speaker of Qatar's Shura Council Hamda bint Hassan Al-Sulaiti expressed Qatar's stance of zero tolerance towards terrorism.

Earlier in the day, the delegation met Deputy Speaker and other members of Shura Council in Doha. Both parties held talks regarding India's stance against terrorism.

The delegation also paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Indian Embassy in Doha.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Doha said, "Honouring Bapu's enduring ideals of peace and tolerance, members of the All-Party Parliamentary Delegation, led by Hon'ble MP Supriya Sule, paid floral tributes at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the Embassy."

The visit is aimed at showcasing Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against terrorism.

The delegation, including NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule, Rajiv Pratap Rudy (BJP), Vikramjit Singh Sahney (AAP), Manish Tewari (Congress), Anurag Singh Thakur (BJP), Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu (TDP), Anand Sharma (Congress), V Muraleedharan (BJP) and former diplomat Syed Akbaruddin, will also visit Egypt, Ethiopia and South Africa.

Upon the delegation's arrival, the Indian Embassy in Qatar said in a post on X, "Taking India's strong message against terrorism to the world! A warm welcome to the multi-party delegation led by Supriya Sule to Qatar. Ambassador Vipul received the delegation."

Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said that the delegation will convey India's resolve to combat terrorism.

This all-party delegation aims to project India's national consensus and firm stance on combating terrorism in all its forms. During their outreach, they will carry India's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism to the global community. (ANI)

