Sydney [Australia], May 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese for the hospitality during his Sydney visit, one which will "boost the friendship between Australia and India," and noted that the two leaders will keep working towards a "vibrant India-Australia friendship," which is also in the "interest of global good."

During his three-day visit, PM Modi held bilateral talks with his Australian counterpart and also addressed a historic community programme. He also met several business leaders and eminent Australians. Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney Olympic Park, the venue for the community event, saw thousands of overseas Indians, many of whom who flew in a special "Modi Airways" to attend PM Modi's address in Australia.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Meets Top Singapore CEOs; Invites Them To Invest in State (See Pics).

At the community event, Australian PM Albanese compared PM Modi's mass appeal with that of the famed rockstar Bruce Springsteen, who incidentally is famed among his fans as "The Boss."

As his Australia visit comes to an end, PM Modi tweeted, "From productive talks with PM @AlboMP to a historic community programme, from meeting business leaders to eminent Australians from different walks of life, it's been an important visit which will boost the friendship between Australia and India."

Also Read | US College Professor Caught on Camera Threatening New York Post Reporter and Photographer With Machete, Fired After Video Goes Viral.

Following their bilateral meeting, PM Modi and his Australian counterpart also visited Sydney Harbour and Opera House, which was lit up in the colours of the Indian national flag on the occasion.

The Australia-India relationship is already strong, but both saw the potential for growth and an opportunity for a better future.

PM Modi also thanked the people of Australia, the Government of Australia and his Australian counterpart for the warm welcome and hospitality. PM Modi reassured that the two leaders would work together to strengthen the friendship of the two countries.

"I thank the people of Australia, the Australian Government and my dear friend @AlboMP for their hospitality. We will keep working towards a vibrant India-Australia friendship, which is also in the interest of global good," PM Modi's tweet added.

On the second day of his visit, PM Modi also held meetings and discussions with several business leaders and eminent Australians. He has invited the Australian businesses to invest in India.

PM Modi also tweeted, "Interacted with top CEOs during the business roundtable in Sydney. Elaborated on the business opportunities in India and the reform trajectory of our Government. Invited Australian businesses to invest in India."

This marks the end of the last leg of PM Modi's three-nation tour which also included Japan, where he attended the G7 summit and Papua New Guinea (PNG), where he co-chaired the 3rd India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit with the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marape. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)