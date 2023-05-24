Washington, May 24: A US college professor has been fired after she threatened a New York Post reporter and a photographer with a machete, the media reported on Wednesday. US Teacher Asks Students To Write Their Own Obituaries Ahead of Active Shooter Drill, Gets Fired Hours Later.

The incident occurred as the reporter, Reuven Fenton and the photographer were trying to speak to Shellyne Rodriguez from Hunter College - part of the City University of New York - about an incident in which she criticised anti-abortion activists on campus, the BBC reported citing the New York Post.

Watch the Video of the Professor With Machete:

JUST IN: Hunter College professor Shellyne Rodriguez held a machete to a New York Post reporter's neck after she was confronted for assaulting pro-life students at her college. “Get the f–k away from my door, or I’m gonna chop you up with this machete!” Rodriguez, who is open… pic.twitter.com/nvBgLztjni — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 23, 2023

Rodriguez followed them onto the street with the machete, according to video footage.

Hunter College has confirmed that Rodriguez had been "relieved of her duties".

Hunter College spokesperson Vince Dimiceli told BBC: "Hunter College strongly condemns the unacceptable actions of Shellyne Rodriguez and has taken immediate action.

"Rodriguez has been relieved of her duties at Hunter College effective immediately, and will not be returning to teach at the school."

According to the New York Post, Fenton and the photographer went to Rodriguez's address in an effort to speak with her after a viral video showed her criticising anti-abortion students at the university.

She shouted: "Get... away from my door, or I'm going chop you up with this machete."

"She held the machete to the reporter's neck" after opening the door, the BBC quoted New York Post as saying in its report.

The reporters said they left immediately but were followed by Rodriguez onto the street.

Meanwhile, a New York Police Department spokesperson confirmed an incident took place, but said it was still under investigation.

