Washington, Feb 17 (AP) More Americans applied for employment benefits last week following three straight weeks of declines.

Jobless claims rose by 23,000 to 248,000 last week, the Labour Department reported Thursday. Claims were revised up to 225,000 the previous week.

Also Read | US Hopes India Will Support America if Russia Attacks Ukraine.

The four-week average for claims, which compensates for weekly volatility, fell by 10,500 to 243,250. It was the second straight week of declines after rising for five straight weeks as the omicron variant of the coronavirus spread, disrupting business in many parts of the US

In total, fewer than 1.6 million Americans were collecting jobless aid the week that ended February 5, a decrease of about 26,000 from the previous week. (AP)

Also Read | Afghan Girls Must Definitely Return to School, Says Former President Hamid Karzai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)