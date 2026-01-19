Davos [Switzerland], January 19 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh (MP) government held discussions with Alon Stopel, Chairman of the Israel Innovation Authority, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2026, to explore avenues for collaboration in technology-led economic growth, a press release said.

According to the MP government, the interaction focused on Israel's innovation-driven development model, particularly across frontier areas such as quantum technologies, education technology, defence technologies, and water solutions. Stopel highlighted Israel's strong R&D ecosystem, underpinned by significant private-sector participation and co-investment models that align public support with commercial viability.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Welcomes UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Delhi Airport, Hails Strong Friendship Between Both Nations (See Pics).

Madhya Pradesh expressed interest in building partnerships in the civil technology domain through structured government-to-government engagements, pilot projects, and startup-led demonstrations. Opportunities were discussed to leverage existing India-Israel cooperation frameworks, including joint pilots, technology demonstration initiatives, and co-investment mechanisms supporting startups and commercially viable enterprises.

Both sides noted the potential to explore a formal collaboration framework to facilitate technology pilots, innovation partnerships, and institutional linkages between Madhya Pradesh and Israel, the release said.

Also Read | What Is Victorian Disease and How Does It Spread? Know Symptoms, Causes and Treatment As Amazon Confirms TB Outbreak at UK Warehouse.

The parties agreed to continue discussions to identify priority sectors, pilot opportunities, and suitable institutional mechanisms to advance India-Israel innovation collaboration with Madhya Pradesh as a key partner.

The engagement underscores Madhya Pradesh's commitment to global innovation partnerships that drive sustainable growth and technology-led development, the release stated.

Earlier today, the Madhya Pradesh (MP) government held a strategic interaction with Herve Couraye, Advisor to TouchLab, on the sidelines of the forum to explore collaboration opportunities in artificial intelligence and emerging digital technologies, a press release said.

According to the MP government, TouchLab, an AI-focused company with operations across the UK, Tokyo, and the United States, shared its global perspective on advanced AI applications and its participation in the upcoming global AI Summit. The company is currently at a proof-of-concept stage for an AI Centre, opening avenues for future expansion and partnerships.

WEF 2026 operates under the theme 'A Spirit of Dialogue' to address geopolitical tension and economic uncertainty, and the annual meeting in Davos features record government participation, including about 400 political leaders and 65 heads of state. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)