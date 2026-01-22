Davos [Switzerland], January 22 (ANI): The Chief Minister Revanth Reddy-led 'Telangana Rising' delegation secured another investment during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos, Switzerland. The delegation met Deepak Sharma, the CEO of Schneider Electric India.

According to Telangana CMO, Schneider Electric India will invest Rs. 623 Cr. to expand their existing Gagillapur and Shamshabad facilities in Telangana, enhancing capacity for electrical safety products such as Air Circuit Breakers (ACB), Molded Case Circuit Breakers (MCCB), contactors, and push buttons.

Telangana CMO said that the meeting also focused on energy transition and storage projects, with collaboration on grid modernisation, energy efficiency, and digital power management for industrial parks and urban infrastructure.

The state Chief Minister expressed delight that Minister for IT & Industries D. Sridhar Babu secured the investment for the state. He said sustainability is a central pillar to Telangana's pursuit of a Net- Zero development target by 2047.

According to Telangana CMO, the Minister said Telangana has emerged as one of India's fastest-growing electronics manufacturing hubs, covering consumer electronics, telecom hardware, industrial electronics and advanced electronics systems. Further, the delegation discussed expanding smart-factory and manufacturing capacity in Telangana for energy management, automation, and EV-related components.

Sharma said Schneider has as many as 38 skilling centres in Telangana. Schneider specialises in energy management, industrial automation, and digital transformation solutions. (ANI)

