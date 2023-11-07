World News | WeWork Seeks Bankruptcy Protection, a Stunning Fall for a Firm Once Valued at Close to USD 50 Billion

New York, Nov 7 (AP) WeWork has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, a stunning fall for the office sharing company once seen as a Wall Street darling that promised to upend the way people went to work around the world.

The company offered few specifics about the course of its restructuring, but noted in its filing that it was requesting the ability to cancel leases in particular locations that WeWork described as largely non-operational.

Also Read | Sex Worker Thrashes, Robs Elderly Client With Disability in Las Vegas Hotel Room; Arrested.

All affected members have received advanced notice, the company said in a late Monday announcement.(AP)

Also Read | Pakistan Army Officer, Three Soldiers Killed in Intelligence-Based Operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)