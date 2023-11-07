World News | WeWork Seeks Bankruptcy Protection, a Stunning Fall for a Firm Once Valued at Close to USD 50 Billion

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. WeWork has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, a stunning fall for the office sharing company once seen as a Wall Street darling that promised to upend the way people went to work around the world.

Agency News PTI| Nov 07, 2023 09:30 AM IST
World News | WeWork Seeks Bankruptcy Protection, a Stunning Fall for a Firm Once Valued at Close to USD 50 Billion
Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

New York, Nov 7 (AP) WeWork has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, a stunning fall for the office sharing company once seen as a Wall Street darling that promised to upend the way people went to work around the world.

The company offered few specifics about the course of its restructuring, but noted in its filing that it was requesting the ability to cancel leases in particular locations that WeWork described as largely non-operational.

All affected members have received advanced notice, the company said in a late Monday announcement.(AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

