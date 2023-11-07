Las Vegas, November 7: A shocking incident unfolded in Las Vegas, where a sex worker allegedly assaulted an elderly man and made off with thousands of dollars in cash from his hotel room at Caesar's Palace Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. The victim, who relies on a mobility scooter, was found severely beaten and bloodied in his guest room by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police on October 27.

According to multiple reports, the man had brought a sex worker, identified as 26-year-old Napria Wilson, to his room, where she proceeded to demand additional payment after receiving USD 500 for her services. As the confrontation escalated, Wilson reportedly engaged in a brutal physical assault, leaving the man with a broken face, multiple facial fractures, and severe bruising, with his eyes swollen shut. Notably, he also claimed a loss of approximately USD 6,000 from his wallet. Naked Man in Las Vegas Steals Patrol Vehicle After Assaulting Police Officer, Crashes It Into Another Car; Video Goes Viral.

Security footage reviewed by the police captured Wilson leaving the hotel room, entering a taxi, and exhibiting signs of distress. She reportedly attempted to persuade the driver to overlook the incident, offering additional cash in an apparent effort to erase any trace of her actions. Wilson's subsequent arrest outside her Henderson apartment on November 1 was facilitated by the efforts of MGM Resorts security personnel, who matched her photo with other surveillance footage. UFO Sighting in US: Las Vegas Police Probe Multiple Unidentified Flying Objects Sightings in a Night.

Wilson now faces charges of attempted murder, residential burglary, and robbery, with her bail set at USD 75,000. Notably, records showed Wilson had been previously charged with soliciting or engaging in prostitution in October and had a history of arrests in 2021, including charges of attempted murder and domestic battery. As of the latest reports, she remains in custody at the Clark County jail, awaiting further legal proceedings.

