Washington [US], July 19 (ANI): The White House on Tuesday declined to comment on the ongoing probe on former President Donald Trump, and said that President Joe Biden respects the ‘independence’ of the Department of Justice, CNN reported.

"(Biden) has been very steadfast on making sure that the rule of law comes back in this administration, comes back in the White House and clearly the administration more broadly,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during the press briefing on Tuesday.

Also Read | UPI in France: NIPL CEO Ritesh Shukla Says 'UPI Will Be Live in France in About Three to Four Months'.

“I’m just not gonna comment on this particular case,” she added.

On being asked how the President feels over the possible indictment of Trump for the events on January 6, 2021, Jean-Pierre said that since it’s an ongoing case she would not be responding to “any hypotheticals.”

Also Read | Chandrayaan 3 Debris Found in Australia? Mysterious Metallic Object on Australian Beach Sparks Speculations, ISRO Says Can’t Confirm or Deny Whether It Is Part of PSLV Rocket.

“I’m just gonna be very, very mindful and give the Department of Justice their space to do this investigation. I’m just not gonna be doing that from here," she said.

Earlier in the day, former US President Donald Trump said that he has received a letter from the Justice Department stating that he is the “target” of the long-running investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, The Washington Post reported.

“Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden’s DOJ, sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Notably, Trump has already been indicted on federal charges in a separate case alleging that he mishandled classified documents.

In March, a Manhattan grand jury indicted Trump on state charges, alleging that he falsified records related to hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign, The Post reported.

The district attorney in Fulton County, Ga., is leading an ongoing state investigation related to the 2020 election and has said she will make a charging decision in the case next month.

Trump further alleged that he was told in the target letter to “report” to the grand jury within four days of receiving it on Sunday.

“Under the United States Constitution, I have the right to protest an Election that I am fully convinced was Rigged and Stolen, just as Democrats have done against me in 2016, and many others have done over the ages,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

As per The Washington Post, a target letter from prosecutors means investigators have gathered substantial evidence linking the recipient to a crime — but it does not necessarily mean charges will ultimately be brought. Often such letters invite the target to appear before a grand jury to offer evidence. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)