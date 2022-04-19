New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will attend the inauguration of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar, Gujarat on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day visit to Gujarat, will inaugurate the Global Centre at Jamnagar.

The WHO and the Government of India, on March 25, signed an agreement to establish the Centre in Gujarat. The WHO chief at an event in Delhi praised the launch of a 'first of its kind' centre for traditional medicine in Gujarat. "This is the first of its kind centre that will help the whole world to invest in traditional medicine," he said.

The Ministry of Ayush and the Government of Gujarat on Monday organized a curtain-raiser press conference to discuss two pertinent developments in the field of traditional medicine in India - the groundbreaking ceremony of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) and the convening of the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit (GAIIS).

Both the events are to be held in Gujarat and will be attended by PM Modi, Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth and the Director-General of WHO, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, said the Ministry of Ayush in an official statement.

The Centre aims to channel the potential of traditional medicine by integrating it with technological advancements and evidence-based research. While Jamnagar will serve as the base, the new Centre aims to engage and benefit the world. The GCTM shall focus on four main strategic areas: evidence and learning; data and analytics; sustainability and equity; and innovation and technology to optimize the contribution of traditional medicine to global health.

The Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit will be held from April 20 to April 22 in Gandhinagar. The Summit aims to increase investments and showcase innovations in the field of traditional medicine. It is a unique attempt to foster long-lasting partnerships, boost exports and nurture a sustainable ecosystem. (ANI)

