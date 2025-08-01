The logo of the World Health Organization (WHO) pictured outside its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland (File Photo/Reuters)

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 1 (ANI): The World Health Organization (WHO) has extended conditional international travel restrictions on Pakistan for another three months, citing persistent concerns about the transmission of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1), ARY News reported.

The decision was made during the 42nd meeting of the WHO Emergency Committee for Polio, held virtually on June 18. The meeting included officials from polio-affected nations and focused on the global spread of WPV1, particularly in Pakistan and Afghanistan, which were identified as ongoing international transmission risks, ARY News stated.

The WHO expressed concern over continued WPV1 transmission through cross-border movement, especially in regions such as southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Quetta Block, southern Afghanistan, Karachi, and Peshawar -- areas where the virus remains prevalent.

According to ARY News, the WHO noted that "the spread of WPV1 is facilitated by cross-border travel and the movement of displaced populations," and highlighted the rise in polio-positive sewage samples across Pakistan. Sensitive areas including KP, Sindh, Balochistan, and central parts of the country remain polio hotspots, with Karachi, Peshawar, and Quetta Block serving as strongholds for the virus.

The committee also raised concerns about a new polio case reported in Gilgit-Baltistan and the growing number of children missing vaccinations, which further complicates eradication efforts.

While acknowledging that the 2025 polio eradication target is unlikely to be met under current conditions, the WHO commended Pakistan's ongoing efforts. "The organization expressed satisfaction with Pakistan's polio eradication efforts and confidence in the quality of its vaccination campaigns," ARY News reported.

Pakistan's Prime Minister and his team were praised for their commitment, with effective provincial and regional campaigns underway.

The WHO urged continued bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan to combat the virus, calling for sustained joint vaccination drives and stronger surveillance systems.

Pakistan's polio surveillance will continue for another three months, during which mandatory vaccinations will remain in place for all outbound travelers. The WHO will reassess the situation and review Pakistan's progress in polio eradication at the end of this period, according to ARY News. (ANI)

