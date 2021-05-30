New Delhi, May 30: World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Director for South East Asia, Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh on Sunday issued a word of caution as India is witnessing a 'plateau' in daily COVID-19 cases, advising the people to get jabbed at the first available opportunity against the pandemic.

"Lesson learned from this surge is at no cost can we let our guards down. We must take #COVID19 vaccine at first available opportunity. While we can't predict next surge but we can prevent it, which we must,"said Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Nearly 12 Crore Doses of Coronavirus Vaccine to Be Available in June, 2021, Says Health Ministry.

"This surge has put an immense burden on already overwhelmed health services. We're now witnessing a plateau and even a decline in cases in some parts of India. Situation continues to be of concern and challenge," she added while commending the Indian efforts and advising the people to remain vigilant about the pandemic.

Meanwhile, India's daily COVID-19 cases continue to decline further as 1,65,553 fresh infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India on Sunday reported the lowest single-day Covid-19 rise in 46 days with 1,65,553 cases reported in the last 24 hours while 3,460 people succumbed to the COVID-19 infection taking the total COVID-related death toll to 3,25,972.

Also, the weekly positivity rate continues to decline and stood at 9.36 per cent.

