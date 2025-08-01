Hunza [PoGB] August 1 (ANI): Protests among traders and residents in the Sost Port area of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) have surged in recent days, with demonstrators calling for an end to what they describe as "unjust taxation" and systematic exploitation by federal officials, as reported by WTV.

The protests commenced with large demonstrations demanding the repeal of income tax and sales tax regulations in the region, which protesters assert are unconstitutional and imposed without local representation.

Protesters indicated that nine people were peacefully occupying a designated area for port activities when local authorities allegedly threatened to forcibly evict them. They also claimed that high-ranking district officials, including the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Superintendent of Police (SP) of Hunza, warned about using lethal force if the blockade of Chinese cargo trucks persisted.

"We were directly told, 'We will kill you and allow the Chinese trucks to pass,'" stated one protest leader. "If we die defending our land and rights, we will be honoured as martyrs of Gilgit-Baltistan," a protester expressed, according to WTV.

Traders contend that income and sales taxes should not be applied in a region that lacks constitutional recognition as part of Pakistan. They also protested against the removal of old vehicles from the Sost port and demanded that demolitions conducted by the National Logistics Cell (NLC) at the port cease.

The demonstrators have requested that a fair share, specifically 10% of tax revenue from Arab trade passing through the region, be allocated for local development, benefiting small enterprises and youth organisations in Gojal and nearby areas, as reported by WTV.

"The Customs have extorted merchants under the guise of port duties for years," a protester claimed, alleging extensive corruption. "They put Rs 10 into government accounts and keep Rs 2,000 for themselves."

Protesters assert that even the local police are disheartened, with some officers reportedly refusing to act against the demonstrators. "Our officers receive Rs 500 to suppress their people. Many have chosen to stand down in embarrassment," one leader asserted.

Demonstrators have cautioned that if the government fails to respond appropriately, the situation may escalate perilously. "We have been urging the administration to extinguish the flames with water, but they're adding fuel instead," one protester remarked, according to WTV.

Residents in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) have been grappling with severe living conditions, enduring economic hardships, political neglect, and a deficiency of essential public services. Despite the region's abundance of natural resources, it remains underdeveloped, suffering from dilapidated infrastructure, frequent power outages, insufficient healthcare services, and limited access to quality education. (ANI)

