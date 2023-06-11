Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 11 (ANI/WAM): His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE's Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and the owner of the City Football Group, sent his congratulations and gratitude to the Manchester City fans, and everyone at the Club, including management, technical staff and players as City won their fist Champions League glory tonight.

"We will continue to define and celebrate our success together. Earning the UEFA 2023 Champions League title is a meaningful expression of our long-term ambition to be one of the world's benchmark-setting football clubs. It sets the standard for our future successes," Sheikh Mansour said.

Also Read | Mayon Volcano Erupts in Philippines: More Than 6000 Residents Evacuated Near Crater of the Mayon Volcano After It Spews Ash.

He thanked the club's fans for their loyal and enthusiastic support upon being crowned UEFA Champions League 2023 title winners, following their decisive defeat of Inter Milan in the final match held tonight in Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul.

His Highness said: "Today's title is the result of a deliberate strategy developed 15 years ago. We are committed to our ambition to be one of the most competitive football clubs in the world."

Also Read | Is Vietnam Backtracking on Its Environmental Promises?.

His Highness affirmed that the UEFA Champions League title does not mark the end of a journey, but rather this achievement is a milestone in the club's ongoing trajectory of sustainable and historic success that City fans can enjoy for years to come.

He praised the commitment and effectiveness of the club's management, headed by Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Board, as they guide the club forward. His Highness also lauded the team's technical staff, led by coach Pep Guardiola, as well as, all members of the City organisation, who have worked tirelessly this season.

Sheikh Mansour thanked the club's supporters in Manchester and around the world, noting that they are not only an integral part of the team's success, but some of the best fans in the world of sport.

Always committed to exceeding the expectations of the club's supporters, Sheikh Mansour stated that the fans provide the club with motivation and inspiration to achieve more every season, as the club follows its measured strategy of development.

He expressed his thanks to the Republic of Turkey for hosting the UEFA Champions League final, and for its seamless and safe delivery of this historic event. His Highness also thanked the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) for its excellence in organising the championship, wishing them much success as they guide the development of European football. His Highness also praised Inter Milan for their competitiveness, wishing them continued success next season. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)