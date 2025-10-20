London [UK], October 20 (ANI): UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday wished Hindus, Jains and Sikhs across Britain a joyful and peaceful Diwali. and called on everyone to "build a Britian where everyone can look ahead with hope"

In a post on X, he said, "Wishing Hindus, Jains and Sikhs across Britain a joyful and peaceful Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas. Earlier this month I lit a diya in Mumbai as a symbol of devotion, joy, and renewed bonds. As we celebrate this Festival of Lights, let's keep building a Britain where everyone can look ahead with hope."

Also Read | Diwali 2025 Wishes: FBI Director Kash Patel, US Lawmakers Extend Wishes on Deepavali.

https://x.com/Keir_Starmer/status/1980201980392792166

Starmer's Office shared snippets of the celebration.

Also Read | AWS Down: Amazon Web Services Global Outage Disrupts AI Platforms, E-Commerce Sites, Websites and Online Games.

"Wishing everyone in the UK and around the world a very happy Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas!"

https://x.com/10DowningStreet/status/1980258182824865966

The British High Commission in India celebrated Diwali in their premises.

In a post on X, the High Commission said, "We're ringing in Diwali at the British High Commission in India with our families and friends and lots of extra reasons to celebrate this year. It's been a fantastic year for the UK-India partnership already."

https://x.com/UKinIndia/status/1979149911812723023

"A very Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating in India, the UK, and around the world," it added.

https://x.com/UKinIndia/status/1980167415284859366

The British Deputy High Commission in Kolkata shared visuals of their celebration in their premises.

In a post on X, the Deputy High Commission said, "We're ringing in Diwali at British Deputy High Commission Kolkata with our staff and lots of extra reasons to celebrate this year. It's been a fantastic year for the UK-India relationship already. Thanks to British Club for the delicious treat."

https://x.com/UKinKolkata/status/1979753213093179564

The British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron shared her excitement of celebrating her second Diwali.

"So excited to be celebrating my second Diwali with my amazing team at The British High Commission in India. This year's celebration is extra special - with the visit of Prime Minister Modi to the UK and Prime Minister Keir Starmer to India, the signing of the landmark trade deal, launch of Vision 2035 and so much more! I'd like to wish everyone who's celebrating, an extremely Happy Diwali. May the year ahead be bright and full of joy for you and yours."

https://x.com/Lindy_Cameron/status/1980154256251568494

The UK Royal Family also extended Diwali Greetings.

In a post on X, the Royal Family said, "Wishing a very happy Diwali to everyone celebrating the Festival of Lights in the UK and around the world."

https://x.com/RoyalFamily/status/1980191179343122733

Earlier on October 8, Starmer lit diyas in Mumbai, symbolising the deep cultural ties between India and the United Kingdom prior to the Diwali festival. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)