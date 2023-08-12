Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Pensacola (FL), Aug 12 (AP) A man opened fire inside a Home Depot store in the Florida Panhandle on Friday, killing a woman, authorities said.

Deputies and police officers responding to the store in Pensacola found the woman fatally shot, the Escambia County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post.

The suspect was taken into custody a short time later, according to the sheriff's office.

A spokeswoman for Home Depot said the woman was a third-party contractor.

No further details were immediately provided. (AP)

