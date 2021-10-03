Kabul [Afghanistan], October 3 (ANI): Women teachers, who were teaching in all-boys-school in Kabul, are facing an uncertain future after a ban was imposed on them from going to work by the Taliban-led Ministry of Education.

Aziza, who is a chemistry teacher in Ghulam Haidar Khan high school in Kabul and is teaching for the last 33 years said, "I have taught chemistry for 33 years and now I am home with an uncertain fate. It has been over a month that I have been worried about my future."

Asadullah Kohistani, who is the Principal of Ghulam Haydar Khan high school said that the Taliban-led government has decided to ban female teachers from work and now the schools are struggling with a shortage of teachers.

"Women teachers do not come to schools, and we are facing a shortage of teachers," Kohistani said.

Students also voiced their concerns by saying that the ban on female teachers from going to work is creating a lot of problems, in education.

"We are facing a serious problem. Male teachers are unable to teach all the classes."

Meanwhile, Noor Mohammad Mutawakil, who is a member of the Taliban cultural commission under the Taliban-led Ministry of Information and Culture said, "The government is discussing these issues to find out how female teachers can continue their work and girl students can continue their education."

On Friday, a group of women in Kabul protested against the closing of schools and colleges for female students, saying that this is a violation of their fundamental rights in Afghan society.

As the Taliban took control of Afghanistan once again after 20 years, experts also believe that Afghan women are most likely to face an uncertain future under the terrorist group regime. (ANI)

