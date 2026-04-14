Donald Trump Slams Pope Leo XIV As ‘Weak on Crime and Terrible for Foreign Policy’, Claims ‘He Wouldn’t Be in Vatican Without Me’

Washington DC [US], April 14 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Iran over the future of the ongoing ceasefire, saying the consequences of failing to reach a deal would be severe while reiterating that Tehran will not be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon.

Answering questions on what would happen if no agreement is reached by the end of the ceasefire, Trump said, "I don't want to comment on that, but it won't be pleasant for them. Right now, there is no fighting. Right now, we have a blockade. They are doing no business... So now Iran is doing absolutely no business. And we are going to keep it that way very easily. Their Navy is gone, their Air Force is gone, their radar is gone, and their leaders are gone. It's a lot."

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He further underscored Washington's position on Iran's nuclear ambitions, stating, "Iran will not have a nuclear weapon... If they don't agree, there is no deal... There will never be a deal. Iran will not have a nuclear weapon, and we are going to get the dust back; either we will get it back from them, or we will take it."

Accusing Iran of attempting to pressure the international community, Trump added, "We can't let a country blackmail or extort the world because that is what they are doing, they are really blackmailing the world. We are not going to let that happen... Many ships are heading to our country right now as we speak to load up with the best oil..."

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Meanwhile, US officials are deliberating the possibility of convening another in-person meeting with Iranian officials before the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran expires, although a final decision has not yet been taken, CNN reported.

The officials are reviewing potential dates and locations, contingent on the progress of ongoing talks with Iran and regional mediators in the coming days.

A source described the discussions as preliminary.

"We need to be prepared to stand something up quickly should things head in that direction," the source said, quoted by CNN.

Marathon meeting in Islamabad on April 11 marked the culmination of weeks of negotiations involving senior US officials and intermediaries from Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Oman and others.

A regional source told CNN that another round of negotiations remains possible, with Turkey reportedly working to bridge differences between both sides. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)