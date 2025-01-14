Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 14 (ANI/WAM): World Future Energy Summit 2025, hosted by Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, Masdar, opened today at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi as part of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW).

The three-day summit is set to be a beacon for global collaboration, innovation, and action, with a roster of high-level ministerial and energy policymakers ready to outline their pathways to energy transition and circular economies.

The summit serves as the main event of ADSW, convening 13 heads of state and over 140 ministers and government officials alongside business and technology leaders to supercharge socioeconomic and technological progress and unlock a potential USD 10 trillion economic transformation opportunity.

The summit will include 34 dedicated sessions with more than 70 speakers to foster dialogue and collaboration on advancing sustainable development and drive inclusive, impactful action. It will explore how to leverage the convergence of human ingenuity and advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver a resilient, inclusive and prosperous future.

Held in a region committed to energy transformation where alternatives such as solar are being prioritised, the summit will gather more than 30,000 attendees, including government officials, industry leaders, and sustainability advocates from across the globe.

This event will showcase the latest advancements in renewable energy, AI, climate tech, circular economy principles, green financing, and sustainable cities.

World Future Energy Summit will be replete with interactive exhibits and networking opportunities, with more than 400 exhibitors presenting groundbreaking solutions in solar, eMobility, clean energy, water, and waste management.

The conference will feature seven vertical conference streams that combined will drill into the entire energy eco-system and give visitors, delegates, and exhibitors in-depth insights into the latest developments impacting Solar & Clean Energy, Water, EcoWASTE, Sustainable Cities, Green Finance, eMobility, and Pathways to 1.5 °C sectors. (ANI/WAM)

