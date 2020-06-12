Geneva [Switzerland], June 12 (Sputnik/ANI): The World Health Organization (WHO) has estimated the overall number of coronavirus cases globally at 7,273,958, with over 413,000 having died from the disease.

The UN health agency said in the situation report published on late Thursday that 128,419 new cases had been recorded in the past day, while further 5,347 patients had died.

Americas continue to lead the count with over 3.48 million cases, followed by Europe with 2.33 million.

The WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. (Sputnik/ANI)

