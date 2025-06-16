Munich [Germany] June 16 (ANI): The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) commemorated the 37th anniversary of the 1988 Uyghur student protests in Urumchi, East Turkistan, an important event in Uyghur history and one of the initial significant movements opposing the Chinese government's systematic discrimination against Uyghurs, according to the release from the World Uyghur Congress (WUC).

On June 15, 1988, a large number of Uyghur students bravely protested against the Chinese government's discriminatory practices. The movement, led by student activists Dolkun Isa, Waris Ababekri, and Erkin Tursun, arose in response to years of systemic oppression that included biased education policies, forced sterilisations, nuclear testing in East Turkistan, and the absence of political representation. A crucial five-hour discussion among Isa, Tursun, and senior Chinese officials failed to yield any change, leading to a mass protest in the streets of Urumchi, the WUC release stated.

"The 1988 protests encompassed more than just student issues; they signalled the systemic nature of our oppression," stated Dolkun Isa, the leader of the student movement and former President of the World Uyghur Congress. "What began as a call for basic rights has transformed into a long-standing movement against an intensifying campaign of genocide," the release quoted him as saying.

Despite the harsh crackdown on the movement, it established the groundwork for the contemporary Uyghur human rights movement. In the aftermath, marked by state reprisals, Isa and Ababekri faced expulsion from their university. Isa subsequently sought exile in Germany, where he persisted in his advocacy work. Ababekri was imprisoned in a camp in 2019 and passed away shortly after his release, according to the release.

The Chinese government's attempts to suppress Uyghur voices extend beyond its borders. Nowadays, the repression campaign has transformed into a global offensive against dissent. According to a 2025 investigation by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), Beijing is executing a far-reaching campaign of transnational repression, targeting dissidents and Uyghur activists via cyber surveillance, harassment, spyware, and threats to family members remaining in China, as noted by the WUC.

One specific campaign of cyberattacks targeted Uyghur human rights defenders, particularly those associated with or linked to the World Uyghur Congress. The report disclosed phishing emails, malware, and advanced spyware attacks, showing the characteristics of Chinese state-affiliated entities aiming to monitor, intimidate, and interfere with the essential work of Uyghur advocates abroad, as emphasised in the WUC release.

"This anniversary serves as a reminder that the essence of 1988 persists," Isa remarked. "However, the threat remains. Today, Uyghur activists face dangers even in exile. We are being surveilled, harassed, and subjected to digital, diplomatic, and psychological attacks," the statement quoted. (ANI)

