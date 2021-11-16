Beijing [China], November 16, (ANI): Recent trends portray the diminishing popularity of China among developed nations. For the past 15 years, positive sentiments for China have been shrinking, a study shows.

A study conducted by Gallup shows that the positive sentiment towards China has been declining in many countries around the world over the past 15 years.

The trend is more prominent in developed countries.

The positive perception of China has been gradually declining for the last 15 years, says the study.

Moreover, the poll shows, over 45 per cent of Americans believe China is US's biggest enemy. The percentage has doubled since 2020, reported Eurasian Times.

Another recent survey by Pew Research Center highlights 17 advanced economies believe that Beijing is disrespectful to the personal freedoms of its people, reported Eurasian Times. The survey further shows the majority of the population in Japan, Sweden, South Korea, the US and Australia hold negative views with regard to China.

Interestingly, the Chinese analysts are indifferent to these surveys, studies and opinions, calling it an 'irrelevant mindset of the Christian civilization' of the West.

Pertinently, China and Pakistan were among the invited countries that did not attend the regional meet on Afghanistan hosted by India. India had invited the National Security Advisors of Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, reported Eurasian Times.

Notably, China so far has never skipped any meeting with Pakistan. The absence of the recent meet hosted by India depicts China's continued trend to influence other nations to follow the diplomatic path, as countries generally diverge to their domestic public opinions.

Xue Li, a Chinese intellectual wrote in China's state-owned Global Times that China does not have allies, but has "friends with partner diplomacy," reported Eurasian Times.

Talking about the probability of a hike in the number of nations and organizations China has partnered with, Xue Li stated, "partnership diplomacy meets the needs of the contemporary world. On the road of rejuvenation, China firmly believes that partnership diplomacy is a better and more suitable choice for itself than alliance diplomacy," quoted Eurasian Times. For example, China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has now 139 nations supporting it.

There are countries that support BRI that do not host the projects. Such as the multi-billion dollar project, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is proving to be out of budget for Pakistan. Moreover, Pakistan has extreme debts due to bad Chinese investment loans and is now seeking aid from other countries.

The disapproval and indifference towards civilizational Chinese behaviour are gaining momentum. (ANI)

