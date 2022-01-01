Beijing [China], January 1 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping has called 2021 a year of exceptional significance during which the West raised concerns over extreme human rights abuses by the Chinese Communist Party in Xinjiang province and announced the diplomatic boycott of upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics 2022.

Xi Jinping on Friday night delivered his 2022 New Year Address, the eighth straight annual speech since 2014, in which he hailed 2021 as a year of "exceptional significance" and thanked the hard work of countless unsung heroes, stressed China's all-around achievements and the determination of China's complete reunification, and called for global solidarity, reported Global Times.

During the address, Xi also mentioned China's efforts in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, aerospace, environmental protection and emphasised the elimination of extreme poverty.

"On July 1, we solemnly celebrated the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC). Standing on the Tian'anmen Rostrum, one could only marvel at the extraordinary journey of Chinese Communists leading the Chinese people in an unyielding struggle against all obstacles and challenges, and scoring spectacular achievements," Global Times quoted Xi as saying.

The Chinese President also referred to the "reunification of the motherland".

"The complete reunification of our motherland is an aspiration shared by people on both sides of the Taiwan Straits," Xi noted.

To ensure that everyone lives a better life, we must never rest on what we have achieved, and there is still a long way to go, Xi said, stressing the importance of carrying out bold self-revolution.

Emphasising that all must keep a long-term perspective, he said the country's people should remain mindful of potential risks, and maintain strategic focus and determination. (ANI)

