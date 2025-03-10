Yamanashi Prefecture [Japan], March 10 (ANI): Kotaro Nagasaki, the Governor of Yamanashi Prefecture, is making significant strides to deepen and strengthen relations between Japan and India, with a particular focus on Green Hydrogen energy production, human resource exchange, and cultural collaboration.

Yamanashi Prefecture, located at the foothills of Mt Fuji is renowned for its pristine natural environment. Recognizing the potential of this clean setting, the prefecture is advancing its expertise in Green Hydrogen technology.

To lead this initiative, Yamanashi has established "Yamanashi Hydro Company," which boasts world-class hydrogen production technology.

In a move to enhance economic and technological cooperation, Yamanashi Prefecture signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh in December 2024.

This agreement aims to foster business development, human resource exchange, and a strategic partnership for sustainable energy growth. The collaboration is being facilitated by a trusted Indian consultant to ensure its successful execution.

Governor Nagasaki envisions inviting Indian engineers to work at Yamanashi Hydro Company and offering Indian students educational opportunities at Yamanashi University.

"The mutual exchange of human resources will be instrumental in expanding business and research opportunities for both nations," Governor Nagasaki told ANI.

To support long-term Indian workers in Japan, Governor Nagasaki is preparing a comprehensive medical insurance plan for their families. This initiative aims to create a secure and comfortable working environment for Indian professionals.

Beyond technology and energy, Governor Nagasaki is also keen to promote cultural ties. He has proposed offering Yamanashi's scenic landscapes for Bollywood movie shoots, envisioning that Japan's dynamic samurai culture and the annual Takeda Shingen Festival--featuring a grand samurai parade--could serve as a striking backdrop for Indian cinema.

Taking diplomatic efforts a step further, Governor Nagasaki plans to organize a meeting between Japanese governors and Indian state leaders, including the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath.

This high-level engagement seeks to bolster cooperation between regional governments and lay the foundation for a stronger Indo-Japanese partnership.

Governor Nagasaki firmly believes that these initiatives will lay the groundwork for a closer, deeper, and stronger relationship between India and Japan, paving the way for a future of shared growth and innovation. (ANI)

