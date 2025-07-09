Dubai, Jul 9 (AP) Yemen's Houthi rebels on Wednesday claimed attacking and sinking the Liberian-flagged cargo ship Eternity C in the Red Sea, their second such sinking in recent days.

Brig Gen Yahya Saree made the announcement in a prerecorded message.

So far, only five members of the Eternity C crew are known to have been recovered from the ship. At least three have been killed.

The attack on the Eternity C follows the Iranian-backed Houthis attacking another vessel, the bulk carrier Magic Seas, on Sunday in the Red Sea, which they subsequently sank. (AP)

