Kathmandu, Nov 19 (PTI) Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Friday praised the role Yoga and Ayurveda has played in addressing the health issues of people across the globe, saying the entire world has accepted the ancient Indian medicinal system as it has no side effects.

Inaugurating Patanjali Sewa Sadan, a kind of rest house for Yoga teachers, and Swadeshi Samriddhi Card, a health assistance card, at a programme in Kathmandu, Deuba praised the work of Indian Yoga guru Ramdev in spreading the importance of Yoga and Ayurveda across the world.

Also Read | Obscene Video Allegedly Featuring Sania Ashiq Goes Viral; Pakistan MLA Denies Claim, Files Complaint.

“Yoga and meditation help to maintain an excellent healthy life, and people across the globe are these days pursuing yoga for sound physical and mental health. The entire world has accepted Ayurvedic medicine which is beneficial to human life as it has no any side-effects,” he said.

Deuba during the programme appreciated Ramdev and Ayurveda expert Balakrishna for their outstanding contributions in the field of yoga, meditation as well as promoting the use of Ayurvedic medicine.

Also Read | Austria Imposes National COVID-19 Lockdown from Monday, Says Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg.

He also assured all support and help from the government in any endeavour made by Ramdev for the promotion of Yoga and Ayurveda in Nepal.

On the occasion Prime Minister Deuba and Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist Centre chairman Pushpakamal Dahal "Prachanda" jointly also inaugurated Aastha Nepal TV and Patanjali TV.

Former Prime Minister 'Prachanda' described Ramdev and Balakrishna as 'great revolutionaries' saying they have brought new revolution through scientific practices of Yoga, taught society a healthy way of life by means of Yoga and meditation as well as promoted Ayurveda as an industry.

India's Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, who joined the programme virtually, lauded institutions as Patanjali for the works like generating positive thinking among people and supporting the society through yoga science and Ayurveda when the whole world was suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)