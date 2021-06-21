New York [US], June 21 (ANI): India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti on Monday stressed on practising Yoga for physical and mental well-being on the occasion of the seventh International Day of Yoga.

"Yoga has particularly emerged as a powerful tool to reduce the impact of stress and help with anxiety and depression during the pandemic," said Tirumurti.

Yoga is a unique way to discover the sense of unity with oneself, the world and nature. It transcends the barriers of languages, religions, cultures, and geographies.

"Its global appeal is firmly grounded in its universal benefits. This is the reason why resolution to proclaim June 21st as the International Yoga Day received a record number of co-sponsors and was adopted unanimously by all member states," said the Indian envoy at UN.

This year's commemoration of the International Day of Yoga seeks to reaffirm the rejuvenating role of yoga in promoting health and well-being of the global community, which is presently coping with the pervasive effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Beyond its immediate impact on the physical health of people, the pandemic has also exacerbated their psychological suffering and mental health issues.

As pandemic-related movement restrictions continue in various forms in many countries, yoga organisations and practitioners around the world have been raising awareness through digital platforms on the potential of Yoga in mitigating the adverse effects of the pandemic on the physical and mental well-being of people.

Today's commemorative event will also focus on the theme "Yoga for well-being", said Tirumurti.

He also thanked President of the General Assembly Volkan Bozkir and Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed for their International Yoga Day messages.

Further, he informed about the simple Yoga demonstrations, which one can practise from home.

"It will be led by Eddie Stern, who is a well-known Yoga teacher, author and lecturer in New York. We are also having a panel discussion with renowned Yoga experts which, I am confident, you will find of immense interest," said the Indian envoy.

He also invited everyone to join in today's celebrations and benefit from it.

Yoga day celebrations will begin today from 8:30 to 10:00 am EST on UN WebTV. (ANI)

