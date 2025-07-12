Islamabad, Jul 12 (PTI) Strongly dismissing rumours that Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari may be forced to step down and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir aspired to assume the presidency, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said such claims were "mere speculations".

“Field Marshal Asim Munir has never expressed any desire to become the president, nor is there any such plan in the offing,” Sharif told The News on Friday.

Also Read | India To Begin Rare Earth Magnet Production in Hyderabad To Counter China's Supply Curbs: Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy.

Sharif said Zardari, Munir, and he shared a relationship built on mutual respect and a common goal — the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

The clarification comes after Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, in a statement on X on Thursday, denounced the “malicious campaign” targeting Zardari, Sharif and Munir.

Also Read | 'We All Deserve Better': US State Department Lays Off Over 1,300 Employees Under Donald Trump Administration Plan.

"We are fully aware of who is behind the malicious campaign,” said Naqvi, who is considered close to the top military leadership.

“I have categorically stated there has been no discussion, nor does any such idea exist, about the president being asked to resign or the COAS aspiring to assume the presidency,” he added.

Naqvi alleged the involvement of hostile foreign elements in the campaign and said: “To those involved in this narrative, do whatever you wish in collaboration with hostile foreign agencies. As for us, we will do whatever is necessary to make Pakistan strong again, InshAllah.”

Munir was elevated to the post of army chief in 2022 for a three-year tenure, but last year the government increased the term to five years. The government can also extend it by another term.

Zardari was elected last year as president for a five-year tenure as a quid pro quo for supporting Sharif's candidacy for the post of prime minister.

Both Zardari and his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have maintained good working relations with the establishment.

Bilawal was asked to head the delegation that visited various world capitals to explain the circumstances of the recent India-Pakistan conflict, which, observers said, showed the trust he enjoyed in the power circles.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)