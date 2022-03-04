Kyiv, March 4: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday (local time) spoke to Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and discussed the actions of the Russian Federation at the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), which he called "nuclear terrorism".

Zelenskyy also thanked Kishida for the diverse assistance to Ukraine as well as for the pressure on Russian Federation through sanctions. Russia-Ukraine 'War': Nuclear Reactors 'Taken Offline' After Russian Attack.

"Continued dialogue with Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Informed about Russia's nuclear terrorism at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. We both agree on the gravity of threats to global security. Thanked Japan for the diverse assistance to Ukraine the sanctions pressure on Russian Federation. Together we oppose the aggressor," Zelenskyy said in a tweet.

Russian troops have occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine, where a fire that had threatened potential disaster was extinguished in the early hours of Friday morning, said Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi on Friday.

International Atomic Energy Agency has said that two people were injured after a fire broke out at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant following heavy shelling from Russian forces.

The plant is the largest of its kind in Ukraine and contains six of the country's 15 nuclear energy reactors, according to IAEA.

Director-General of IAEA Rafael Grossi said that the safety systems of the six reactors at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) were not affected by the fire, adding that adding there was no radiation release.

Earlier, IAEA had put its Incident and Emergency Centre (IAEAIEC) in full 24/7 response mode due to the serious situation.

Ukraine informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) today that the site of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) had been shelled overnight and Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi immediately spoke with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal as well as the country's national nuclear regulator and operator about the serious situation.

Meanwhile, the fighting has stopped near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on Friday and the radiation levels are currently normal.

