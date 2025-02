Washington, Feb 28 (AP) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy left the White House without signing a critical minerals deal with the US that President Donald Trump had demanded and suggested was a condition for future support for Ukraine.

His departure early Friday afternoon came after Trump cut short talks over the deal and shouted at Zelenskyy in the Oval Office.

Also Read | Princeton Shocker: Former College Soccer Player Matthew Hertgen Kills Brother and Eats His Eye, Sets Cat On Fire Before Calling Cops in New Jersey.

Trump berated Zelenskyy for being “disrespectful.” The pair had planned to sign an agreement and hold a joint news conference.

Untouched salad plates and other lunch items were being packed up outside the Cabinet room where the lunch between Trump and Zelenskyy and their delegations was supposed to have taken place. (AP)

Also Read | Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Meeting With Counterpart Donald Trump Turns Into Heated Argument at White House As Ukraine Seeks Security Assurances Against Future Russian Aggression From US (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)