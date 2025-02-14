Munich, Feb 14 (AP) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he will only agree to meet in-person with Russian leader Vladimir Putin after a common plan is negotiated with US President Trump.

Zelenskyy believes Trump is the key to ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Zelenskyy spoke Friday to the Munich Security Conference.

Also Read | Pakistan Rattled and Worried by Terror Reference in Joint Statement Following Bilateral Meeting Between PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, Increasing India-US Defence Ties (Watch Video).

Trump this week upended years of steadfast US support for Ukraine. Zelenskyy is expected to meet with US Vice President JD Vance later. Many observers, particularly in Europe, hope Vance will shed at least some light on Trump's ideas for a negotiated settlement to the war following a phone call between Trump and Putin this week. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)