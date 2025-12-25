Kyiv [Ukraine], December 25 (ANI): Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sounded an alarm over Russia's sanctions dodging and global security risks, citing Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service head, Oleh Ivashchenko's report of Russia's attempts to circumvent international sanctions through energy companies and fictitious schemes.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is tracking these moves and collaborating with partners to maintain pressure on Russia.

Also Read | South Carolina Shocker: Disabled Girl Dies in Heat After Mother Locks Her In Hot Car While Having S*x With Boyfriend.

"Several key areas. First - Russia's attempts to move its energy companies out from under global sanctions. They are using other temporary owners and numerous fictitious legal schemes. We are tracking all of this and will communicate with our partners to ensure that pressure continues to work and that Russia is prevented from making money for its war through such manipulations," he said.

https://x.com/ZelenskyyUa/status/2003827585440940249?s=20

Also Read | Moscow Explosion: 3 Killed, Including 2 Police Officers, in Blast on Yeletskaya Street In Russia.

Ivashchenko's report also highlighted Russia's deployment of Oreshnik systems in Belarus, posing a global threat and prompting Ukraine to prepare joint response options with allies.

"Second - the deployment of Oreshnik systems on the territory of Belarus. Intelligence has obtained additional details on this, and it is important that our partners are also aware of them and take them into account in their defensive measures. We believe that the aggressive proliferation of such weapons poses a global threat and creates a dangerous precedent. I have instructed that response options be prepared jointly with our partners," the post added.

Zelenskyy further noted the increased cooperation between Russia and China in intelligence sharing.

"Third - the state of Russia's military production and its cooperation with companies and entities from other countries. In particular, we are recording increased ties between Russia and entities in China that may be providing space-based intelligence data," the post read.

Zelenskyy also said that Russia's military production and ties with China, including potential space-based intelligence sharing, are concerning, with Ukraine linking Chinese satellite data to Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure and urged partners to address these issues, emphasising diplomatic efforts to counter Russia's actions

"Unfortunately, there have been correlations between Chinese satellite imaging of Ukrainian territory and Russian strikes on the corresponding energy infrastructure facilities. We view such cases as activities that enable Russia to prolong the war and make diplomatic efforts less serious. We will also raise this issue with our partners. Thank you to everyone who is helping Ukraine!" he said.

Earlier in the day, Russian drone attacks on Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district left five people injured, said Tymur Tkachenko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, as quoted by Al Jazeera. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)