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Port Louis [Mauritius], April 13 (ANI): Phoenix Hyderabad took the early lead in the Team competition of the IGPL as they won the Team honours at the IGPL Invitational 2026, hosted by Leander Paes at the Anahita Golf Course.

Phoenix were helped by the excellent form of Sachin Baisoya, who logged his maiden IGPL win. The 30-year-old, who carded 67-71-67 on the three days, carried his team to the top spot ahead of Mumbai's Atri and RVR Delhi, according to a press release.

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The individual stroke play honours went to Phoenix star Sachin Baisoya, while teenager Veer Ganapathy, who played for GolfKonnect Bangalore, was second, and their team ended ninth.

Phoenix totalled 14-under for the three days and edged past Atri's, whose total was 13-under. RVR Delhi aggregated 12-under.

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In terms of points, Phoenix earned 100 points, while Atri earned 90, and RVR got 80. The points at the IGPL Invitational will be totalled at the end of the season to crown the team champions. Each of the AM Green IGPL events will have the Team element.

The Phoenix foursome was Baisoya, Raghav Chugh, Ranjit Singh and Arjun Bhati, while the Atri team members were Olympian Udayan Mane, the prolific Aman Raj, Aadil Bedi and Tushar Pannu, while the Delhi team had Shiv Kapur, Chiragh Kumar, Aryan Roopa Anand and Gaurav Ghei.

In the team format, the two best scores from each team were counted towards the team score.

Expectedly, Baisoya was the mainstay for Phoenix, and he was ably supported by Raghav Chugh, who was the next best on all days.

For Atri, the mainstay was Aman, whose scores were counted each day, along with Aman and Udyan's efforts. In the case of RVR, there was a contribution from each of the four players.

On the first day, the counting scores came from Aryan Roopa Anand and Shiv Kapur, while the next day, it was Aryan and Gaurav Ghei, and on the final day, it was Kapur and Chiragh Kumar.

This is the first time a team competition has been incorporated into a stroke play competition, as 40 players were picked by different teams at an auction held earlier in the month. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)