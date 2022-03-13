Russian invasion of Ukraine: Zelenskyy speaks with Polish counterpart, Bulgarian PM over situation in his country (File Image)

Kyiv [Ukraine], March 13 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday (Local Time) held talks with the Polish President Andrzej Duda and the Prime Minister of Bulgaria Kiril Petkov where he discussed the current situation in Ukraine calling Russia an "aggressor" committing crimes against the country.

Taking to Twitter, Zelesnkyy wrote, "Held talks with President @AndrzejDuda and Prime Minister @KirilPetkov. Informed on the course of Ukraine's defence, the crimes of the Russian aggressor. We appreciate the assistance provided and the support of for Ukraine's integration."

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republic requested help in 'defending themselves.'

The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. The West, however, denies these claims by the Russians and in response, Western nations have imposed comprehensive sanctions on Moscow. In addition, they introduced sanctions on Belarus for supporting Russia's operation in Ukraine. (ANI)

