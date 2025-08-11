Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, August 11, spoke with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and discussed the important issues, both of our bilateral cooperation and the overall diplomatic situation. Zelensky also informed that they will plan to meet in September during the UN General Assembly. "Glad to speak with President Zelenskyy and hear his perspectives on recent developments. I conveyed India’s consistent position on the need for an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict. India remains committed to making every possible contribution in this regard, as well as to further strengthening bilateral ties with Ukraine," PM Modi said. "I had a long conversation with the Prime Minister of India @narendramodi. We discussed in detail all important issues – both of our bilateral cooperation and the overall diplomatic situation. I am grateful to the Prime Minister for his warm words of support for our people (sic)," Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted. PM Narendra Modi Speaks With ‘Friend’ Vladimir Putin, Reaffirms Commitment To Deepen India-Russia Ties.

'Glad to speak with President Zelenskyy': PM Modi

Glad to speak with President Zelenskyy and hear his perspectives on recent developments. I conveyed India’s consistent position on the need for an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict. India remains committed to making every possible contribution in this regard, as well… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 11, 2025

Grateful to Prime Minister for His Warm Words: Zelensky

I had a long conversation with the Prime Minister of India @narendramodi. We discussed in detail all important issues – both of our bilateral cooperation and the overall diplomatic situation. I am grateful to the Prime Minister for his warm words of support for our people. I… pic.twitter.com/Lx9b3sMAbb — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 11, 2025

