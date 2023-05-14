Paris, May 14 (AP) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will make a surprise visit to Paris for talks on Sunday night with French President Emmanuel Macron, extending a multi-stop European tour that has elicited fresh pledges of additional military support as his country gears up for a counteroffensive against Russian occupation forces

Macron's office announced the Paris leg of Zelenskyy's trip, and France dispatched a plane to pick up Zelenskyy in Germany, where he met Chancellor Olaf Scholz earlier Sunday.

Also Read | Arizona Border City Shooting Leaves Two Dead, Five Injured; Suspect Absconding.

Macron's office said the two leaders will hold talks over dinner and that Macron will “reaffirm France and Europe's unwavering support to reestablish Ukraine in its legitimate rights and to defend its fundamental interests.”(AP)

Also Read | Turkey Elections 2023: Initial Results Show President Recep Tayyip Erdogan With Solid Lead.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)