New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): Zimbabwe on Monday received 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccines, informed External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

"Zimbabwe receives Made in India vaccines. Another expression of our African solidarity. #VaccineMaitri," Jaishankar wrote in a tweet.

Under the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative, India has been providing coronavirus vaccines to its neighbouring countries. Over 70 countries have already received vaccines under the program.

Maldives, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Srilanka, and Myanmar are among many countries that were aided by India during the pandemic. (ANI)

