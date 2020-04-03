World Triathlon Extends Suspension of Events

Washington, Apr 3 (AP) World Triathlon has extended its suspension of all events from the end of April to the end of June because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The latest events to be called off include the Yokohama leg of the world series, three African Cups, three American events, four Asian Cups, one event in Oceania and eight in Europe.

World Triathlon president Marisol Casado says "the suspension of all activities doesn't mean at all that we stop working" on finding alternative dates." (AP)

