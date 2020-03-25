Would Love to Have US Open Up by April 12 Easter Holidays, Says Trump

World. (File Image)

Washington DC [USA], Mar 25 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he would like to have the country open up by Easter holidays, amid the coronavirus global pandemic which is continuing to impact the country and has claimed over 16,231 lives globally."I would love to have it opened by Easter (April 12). It is such an important day for other reasons, but I will make it an important day for this too. I would love to have the country opened up by Easter," said Trump during a Town Hall organised by Fox to discuss the COVID-19 outbreak situation in the country."I think that it is possible (to open up). We have to practice social distancing and other things. I did not say anything controversial. Our country needs to work and our country wants to work. Otherwise, it will be very difficult to go back to work," he added.Earlier in the day, he wrote on Twitter: "Our people want to return to work. They will practice social distancing and all else, and seniors will be watched over protectively and lovingly. We can do two things together. THE CURE CANNOT BE WORSE (by far) THAN THE PROBLEM! Congress MUST ACT NOW. We will come back strong!"At least 590 people have died due to coronavirus in the US as per the data presented by Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

