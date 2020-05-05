Xavi Hoping for Neymar's Return to Barcelona

Leeds [UK], May 5 (ANI): Former footballer Xavi, hoping that Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar will return to Barcelona, said that the latter is among the 'top three or five players in the world'."Footballing wise, he's in the top three or five players in the world, no doubt," Goal.com quoted Xavi as saying during an Instagram chat with ex-Barca forward, Samuel Eto'o."He can make the difference. Let's hope he returns to Barcelona. I'm a Barcelona fan and I want the best players there," he added.After a four-year stay in the club, the former Barcelona player, Neymar, left in 2017 to join Paris Saint-Germain.During the interaction, Xavi also expressed a desire to manage Barcelona saying that it is his dream to coach the club. "In January, it wasn't the right moment. I had conversations with Eric Abidal [Barcelona's sporting director] and Oscar Grau [Barcelona chief executive] and a big offer, but it wasn't the right moment. I need a bit more experience. Coaching Barcelona is my dream. I'd like to do it one day. I've said that many times," he said. (ANI)

