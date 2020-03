Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], Mar 8 (ANI): Yanagundi Matha Manikeshwari passed away at the age of 87 at Yanagundi of Kalaburagi district in Karnataka due to prolonged illness on Sunday.Matha Manikeshwari had millions of devotees in various states including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra. (ANI)

