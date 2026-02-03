As the excitement builds for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, the Indian cricket team is preparing for its final dress rehearsal. Under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav, the defending champions are scheduled to play their primary warm-up fixture. Where to Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Matches Live Streaming Online.
India's opponent in the practice match will be South Africa and the match will take place at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. This fixture is considered the most significant of the warm-up games, as it brings together two of the tournament favourites just days before the official opening ceremony on 7 February. Pakistan Boycotts T20 World Cup 2026 Match Against India: What It Means.
India Warm-up Match Date and Timing
The warm-up match against the Proteas is a day-night encounter, allowing the team to acclimatise to the evening conditions and dew factor.
|Category
|Details
|Match
|India vs South Africa (Warm-up)
|Date
|Wednesday, 4 February 2026
|Venue
|Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
|Start Time (IST)
|18:30 (06:30 PM)
Where to Watch India vs South Africa Live Streaming and Telecast
Unlike the smaller associate warm-up games, India’s clash with South Africa will receive full broadcast coverage. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and live streaming of the game will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.
While warm-up matches do not carry international status and allow teams to use all 15 members of their squad, this game is vital for India’s tactical planning.
