Prime Minister Narendra Modi met singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh on Wednesday and lauded his rise from modest beginnings to make a name for himself internationally. "A very memorable interaction," Modi said on Instagram, sharing a short clip of their interaction. Diljit Dosanjh's New Year's Eve Concert in Ludhiana Sparks Legal Controversy Over Alcohol-Promoting Tracks.

He said in a post on X, "A great interaction with Diljit Dosanjh! He's truly multifaceted, blending talent and tradition. We connected over music, culture and more." He has been winning over people, Modi is heard telling Dosanjh in a lighter vein, referring to the first name of the famous Punjabi artiste.

Diljit Dosanjh Meets PM Modi

A fantastic start to 2025 A very memorable meeting with PM @narendramodi Ji. We talked about a lot of things including music of course! pic.twitter.com/TKThDWnE0P — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) January 1, 2025

Diljit Dosanjh and PM Modi’s Interaction

Dosanjh expressed his admiration for Modi's sentiments towards his mother and the Ganga river. Dosanjh was recently criticised by some rightwing groups over a host of issues. ‘Learn From His Etiquettes’: Diljit Dosanjh’s Heartfelt Tribute to Former Indian Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh at Guwahati Show.

