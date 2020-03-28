Youth from Punjab Village Tests COVID-19 Positive at Haryana Hospital

Ambala, Mar 28 (PTI) A 21-year-old man who was admitted to the civil hospital in here in Haryana, tested COVID-19 positive on Saturday, officials said.

The man is from a village in Patiala in Punjab.

Haryana health department official said after complaining of high fever and vomiting the patient was admitted to the Ambala civil hospital on March 26 and was kept in the isolation ward.

His sample was sent to PGIMER at Chandigarh and it was received on Saturday evening.

"The test confirmed him as COVID - 19 positive," according to Senior Medical Officer of the Ambala civil hospital Sunil Hari.

He said the COVID- 19 affected patient belonged to a village in Patiala.

The youth had returned from Nepal. He reached Delhi over a week back and then his village from the national capital.

When he fell ill, he was rushed to the civil hospital here, the officials said.

In addition to his family back in the village, hospital authorities are collecting details of persons with whom he could have come in contact.

Hari said the Patiala health authorities have also been informed.

