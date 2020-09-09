One simple Google search will give you a long list of blogs dedicated to mothers all over the world looking for advice in their journey. There are those sharing tips on activities to do at home, book recommendations, eating habits, and education, among others. You will most likely find a mommy-blog about the topic you need. These women have created a beautiful community to inspire and help each other through motherhood.

The Mom Kind is one of those amazing blogs. Alicia Trautwein is a mother of four, raising her kids with the challenges life has thrown her way. She was diagnosed with Autism and her children have different diagnoses including Autism, ADHD, Anxiety, Bipolar, and Depression. Instead of letting these diagnoses discourage them, Alicia has found ways in which to empower herself and her children. She has grown stronger and decided to share her knowledge and her journey with other women.

As a certified life coach, Trautwein’s main goal is to advocate for neurodiverse families. She wants her blog to become a tool and a resource for them when they feel lost or misunderstood. This is how The Mom Kind was born. This mom came to the realization that there were not many places for parents to share the challenges they faced and their experience as they raised multiple children on the spectrum. She went on to create a safe space for all of those who found themselves on the same boat.

How does she do it? How does she provide a safe environment for families like hers? By creating very emotional, personal, and relatable content. This blogger makes sure her posts are not just a random blend of information, but they have the sensitive side everyone looks for. While providing relevant data and knowledge, she gives it her own tone by adding her experience to the science.

One of the best decisions Trautwein has made for her blog is also providing a place for mothers to take care of themselves. As she advocates for neurodiverse families, a special section of her blog is dedicated to “Being a Better You.” In there, parents–but more specifically moms–will find articles on eating habits, health, lifestyle, and mental health. Every post is a reminder that even though being a mom makes you a superhero, you still need time to yourself.

This section comes from Alicia Trautwein’s personal experience. At times, she would work too much between her blog and taking care of her children, forgetting to take care of herself. She had spent a great number of hours trying to make everything perfect for her family and making her business successful, so she forgot to take care of herself. It was then she realized she was in the midst of caregiver burnout and thought about the many special-needs parents who struggle with the same problem. Alicia says she then “refocused my talks and writings towards self-care for parents. It was amazing to see the impact of encouraging moms and dads to remember to take care of themselves. Having parents that take time to focus on themselves, provides children with the best care possible!”

Blogs known as mommy-blogs have been one of the best advantages technology has given women going through motherhood. They have provided a space to safely discuss their worries and receive advice from someone going through the same situation. Alicia Trautwein created The Mom Kind because she could not find many parents like her. She made it her mission to advocate for neurodiverse families while remarking the importance of taking care of yourself. If you are looking for advice on parenting children with special needs or how to unplug to find time for yourself, she is the mommy blogger you need.