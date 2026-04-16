Ashok Leyland has officially expanded its light commercial vehicle portfolio with the introduction of twin-fuel variants for the Dost and Dost+ XL models. Unveiled in the national capital, these new iterations integrate bio-fuel technology, allowing operators to transition seamlessly between CNG and petrol power. The design maintains the robust and familiar aesthetic of the Dost series while incorporating a sophisticated fuel-switching mechanism intended to enhance operational flexibility for small business owners.

The latest upgrade focuses on addressing the infrastructure challenges faced by logistics providers in regions with inconsistent fuel availability. By utilising CNG as the primary fuel source, the vehicles aim to provide lower running costs and reduced tailpipe emissions, while the secondary petrol tank serves as a reliable backup for uninterrupted journeys. This strategic addition to the lineup is designed to boost earning potential for urban and semi-urban operators, combining the brand’s established reliability with modern, sustainable fuel solutions. VinFast VF MPV 7 Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Ashok Leyland Twin-Fuel Dost Price, Specifications and Features

The twin-fuel Dost is engineered to support a payload capacity of 1,218 kg, making it a competitive choice for last-mile delivery services. It features a high-capacity 120-litre CNG tank paired with a 5-litre petrol tank reserved for emergency use. This configuration delivers a combined driving range of approximately 400 km, ensuring that drivers can complete long-distance routes with minimal refueling stops. The vehicle is priced starting from INR 820,000 (ex-showroom), positioning it as a cost-effective entry point for fleet owners. Kia Syros EV Launch in July 2026; Here’s What To Expect.

Ashok Leyland Twin Dost+ XL Twin-Fuel Price, Specifications and Features

For operators requiring higher volume and weight capabilities, the Dost+ XL twin-fuel variant raises the performance ceiling with a payload capacity of 1,410 kg. This model is equipped with a larger 148-litre CNG tank, which extends the total driving range to 500 km on a single fill of both fuels. The Dost+ XL variant is priced from INR 875,000 (ex-showroom) and includes the same dual-fuel flexibility, allowing businesses to balance heavy-duty transport requirements with environmental considerations and fuel economy.

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