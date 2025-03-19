New Delhi, March 19: Maruti Suzuki launched its new car, Maruti Dzire Tour S, in India, with notable changes in the design. The Maruti Dzire Tour S is a new subcompact sedan with petrol as a fuel option and launched at the starting price of INR 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The car is available in both petrol and CNG variants. The car is based on the Maruti Suzuki's base LXi trim and has minimal chrome usage in its design. The new car has been launched and is ready for commercial use.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tour S CNG variant is launched in India at INR 7.74 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the car does not include many aspects offered in the higher variant of Dzire models, as it is based on the LXi trim. The Dzire Tour S comes with halogen headlamps on the front, a 'Suzuki' badge placed at the centre, and the car's signature grille.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tour S Specifications and Features

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tour S has a 1.2-litre petrol engine that generates a maximum of 81 bhp power and 112 Nm of peak torque. The three-cylinder naturally aspirated engine is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox as standard. The CNG variant, churning out 69 bhp power and 102 Nm of peak torque, also has the same transmission. Dzire Tour S mileage is different for the petrol and diesel variant.

The petrol variant offers up to 26.06 km, and the CNG variant provides 34.30 kilometres per kg. Other features include six airbags for safety as standard, ESC (electronic stability control), hill start assist, ISOFIX child seat anchors, passenger belt reminder, and parking sensors at the rear. Moreover, it has power windows on all the doors, adjustable headrests on the front, and keyless entry.

Inside, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tour S has dual-tone colours, including black, and a beige cabin. The air conditioning is manual and controlled with physical buttons. It includes a centre console with two cup holders.

