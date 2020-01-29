Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Concept Futuro-e, New Vitara Brezza, New Ignis & Other Maruti Cars To Be Showcased at Motor Show

Maruti Suzuki’s Concept Futuro-e (Photo Credits: Maruti)

Maruti Suzuki India is all geared up for the 15th edition of Auto Expo that is scheduled to commence from next month. The Indo-Japanese car maker has officially confirmed that it will be using Auto Expo 2020 as a platform to showcase its new design language for the future range of utility vehicles. The car maker will be eyeing to strengthen its domain of green sustainable mobility with the help of hybrid and CNG vehicles. Maruti Car Prices Hiked: Maruti WagonR, Alto, Ertiga, Baleno & XL6 Cars Become Expensive By Up To Rs 10,000.

The key highlight of this year's Auto Expo will be Maruti's resolve to introduce greener technologies for the mass adoption. Focusing on the same, the car maker will be employing 'Mission Green Million' theme at Auto Expo that will be in-line with company's take for introducing greener and customer friendly technologies for the Indian customers.

Maruti Suzuki’s star attractions at Auto Expo 2020 will include global premiere of Concept Futuro-e, new Vitara Brezza, New Ignis and other cars. On the whole, the company will display an array of 17 vehicles at its pavilion including S-Presso, WagonR, Baleno, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, S-Cross, Ciaz S, XL6 and Swift Hybrid (Japan version). Maruti Suzuki Ciaz S Variant Launched in India at Rs 10.08 Lakh.

The main highlight at Maruti pavilion at Auto Expo 2020 will be the global premiere of the Concept Futuro-e. It will be a futuristic electric couple-style concept vehicle from Maruti that will be bring new global design approach to Indian shores. The Futuro-e concept has conceptualized and designed by Maruti Suzuki Team.

Apart from Futuro-e concept, the car maker will also be showcasing the all-new Vitara Brezza and refreshed Ignis. As a reminder, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza made its India debut in Auto Expo 2016 which turned out to be a blockbuster for the car maker. Maruti Suzuki Futuro-e Concept To Be Showcased at 2020 Auto Expo; Teased Ahead of Official India Debut.

Now, the carmaker is all set to bring the facelifted version of Vitara Brezza with BS6 compliant petrol engine in Auto Expo 2020. On the other hand, the all-new Maruti Ignis will also be showcased at the motor show which is expected to get upgraded exterior design, new features and a updated cabin.