The Chief Justice of India, Sharad Arvind Bobde surprised Netizens as he was spotted with Harley Davidson in Nagpur. The senior-most judge of the apex court expressing his love for the premium bikes. As CJI SA Bobde, who is reportedly in his hometown of Nagpur was spotted checking out the limited-edition model of the 2020 Harley Davidson CVO motorcycle. The touring bike from Harley Davidson has certainly caught of the eye of the Chief Justice of India. CJI Bobde Spotted Checking Out Harley Davidson And His Love For Bikes is Evident! (View Pic).

Talking about the 2020 Harley Davidson CVO limited edition, the touring motorcycle is offered in three exciting shades – Sand Dune, Moonlight Blue & Deep Sea Blue and Smoky Gray & Stormcloud. The CJI SA Bobde was spotted sitting the Smoky Gray & Stormcloud model of the 2020 Harley Davidson CVO motorcycle.

CJI Bobde on Limited Edition CVO 2020 of Harley Davidson Motorcycle

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde trying out Harley Davidson. (Harley Davidson Limited edition CVO 2020) @harleydavidson #SupremeCourt pic.twitter.com/6bDv0g4n2P — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) June 28, 2020

The motorcycle offers the riders with a one-of-a-kind touring experience. The main underlines of the 2020 Harley Davidson CVO motorcycle are Upright riding position, Floorboards, Passenger seat with backrest, Saddlebags, Fork mounted fairing, Infotainment system, RDRS as standard, bold styling with premium paint and Tomahawk wheels, and much more.

2020 Harley Davidson CVO Limited Edition (Photo Credits: Harley Davidson)

As far as the mechanicals are concerned, the motorcycle is powered by a Milwaukee-Eight Twin-Cooled 117 engine. It is the most powerful V-Twin engine ever offered from the house of Harley Davidson. The engine is only offered on the CVO models. It features colour accented Rocker box lowers with blaze red finish. The engine is capable of producing 166Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm. This limited-edition motorcycle is priced in India around Rs. 50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Video Source

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2020 12:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).