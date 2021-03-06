The ace entrepreneur has left no stone unturned to transform the face of the real estate industry.

We're fortunate to see professionals in the industries who believe in slow and steady growth and stay in the industry for a long time and grow their legacy in their respective fields in a world full of people behind the rapid change and social media verification. Many people came and quit businesses, in which they felt they were unable to compete. A lot of them lost faith and gave up in the process throughout the phases of setbacks. However, the real inspirations are those who believe in themselves and remain patient all the way. Nidal is one such entrepreneur, who has remained concentrated on his target, has shown the utmost dedication and patience thereby making a name for himself in the real estate industry. Nidal is a prominent entrepreneur, speaker, and advocate of financial education in the real estate industry.

Nidal has been inclined towards business from a very young age. His journey began by selling lollies from vending machines when he was just 14 years old. Later, he started his restaurant at the age of 22, which only lasted for two and a half years. Fortunately, it was a learning opportunity for him, and he started to develop everything entirely from scratch. Over the years, he got into multiple businesses, including sales & marketing, distribution of health, restaurant business and wellness supplements, and eventually embarked on his real estate career in 2009. After living through a financial recession for 2 and a half years, he earned his first million dollars at the age of 30. Through the ups and downs he encountered in his business activities, he had learned and integrated those tough lessons into his real estate business.

Nidal is the owner of a property consultant company, Silvertail Property Group. The firm is committed to motivating and supporting Australians to achieve long-term wealth through smart property investment opportunities. It helps regular folks attain happiness through achieving financial goals and living life on their terms, ensuring they’ll retire comfortably. "Silvertail guarantees the involvement of extensive research and due diligence to help the customer find the right property that is perfectly suited to their needs." says, Nidal.

With the assistance of focused property investment strategies, Nidal aims to help potential investors to build up long-term wealth without being expensive. Furthermore, his development vision is optimistic for his consumers such that they affect their communities positively in exchange.

During his entrepreneurial journey, Nidal had faced quite a few hurdles and ultimately decided to restructure his business objectives and improve his production. One recommendation he wants to give to young and aspiring entrepreneurs is to concentrate and work on one goal before moving on to the next.

